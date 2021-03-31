iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

