iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.77% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $96.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.