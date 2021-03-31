iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.77% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $96.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.