iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.19 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.85.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

