iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,188 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 5.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.50. 184,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93.

