iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,927 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,661,420. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

