iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,448 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.97% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $116,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.95. 20,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,253. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.03.

