iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,834 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

