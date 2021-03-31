iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the February 28th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,624,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

