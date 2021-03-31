iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 144.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.24% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $190,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $76.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

