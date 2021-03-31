iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,679 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,930 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

