iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,458,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 18.26% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $207,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

EWW opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $45.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

