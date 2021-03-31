iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 605.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 214,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

EWS stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

