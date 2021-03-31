iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,162,399 shares.The stock last traded at $422.09 and had previously closed at $413.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.01.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.