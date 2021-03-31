iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Update

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,963,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. 63,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,815 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after buying an additional 4,824,107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after buying an additional 199,774 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,130,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

