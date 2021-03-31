iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,287. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

