iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $220.29. The stock had a trading volume of 477,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,626,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.93 and its 200-day moving average is $200.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

