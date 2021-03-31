iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $293.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $143.26 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

