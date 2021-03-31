iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Albion Financial Group UT’s 3rd Largest Position

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $55,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. 83,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,835. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.