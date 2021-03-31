iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 100,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $102.23. 34,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

