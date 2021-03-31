iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 241.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.55% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

