iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.86. The stock had a trading volume of 152,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.21 and its 200 day moving average is $367.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.62 and a fifty-two week high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

