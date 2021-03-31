iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,423,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,901,000 after purchasing an additional 476,899 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,424,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $398.35. 118,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,031. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $244.62 and a 1 year high of $399.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.21 and a 200-day moving average of $367.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

