iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. 161,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

