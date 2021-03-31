iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 294.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,417 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 138,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

