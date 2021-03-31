iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.84. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,854. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

