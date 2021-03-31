iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 300.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

