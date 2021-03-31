iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 397.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after buying an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after buying an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after buying an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,925,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,768. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.60.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

