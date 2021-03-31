iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.51. 222,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,944. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

