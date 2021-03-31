iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Professional Planning

Professional Planning lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,963,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 154.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.70. 46,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,561. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.