iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Boosted by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 447.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after buying an additional 3,711,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after purchasing an additional 866,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after purchasing an additional 508,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.03. 17,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,058. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

