Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Shares Up 0.3%

Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €47.62 ($56.02) and last traded at €47.52 ($55.91). 116 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.40 ($55.76).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.73.

Isra Vision Company Profile (ETR:ISR)

ISRA VISION AG focuses on the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of products, systems, equipment, and services in the areas of machine vision, automation, software, and robot technology in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Automation and Surface Vision segments.

