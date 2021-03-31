Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Isuzu Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

