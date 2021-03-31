Italo (XTA) Reaches Market Cap of $22,211.71

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Italo has a market cap of $22,211.71 and approximately $382.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Italo has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 604,202.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00062854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00284620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.94 or 0.00905705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031276 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,731,952 coins and its circulating supply is 17,731,952 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.