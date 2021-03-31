Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 530.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,629 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.62% of Arco Platform worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,567,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,995 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,699,000 after acquiring an additional 216,448 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after acquiring an additional 259,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ:ARCE traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. 11,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,214. The company has a market capitalization of $701.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

