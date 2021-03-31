Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7,457.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,125,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 3.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.47% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $68,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

VGK traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. 199,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

