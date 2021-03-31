Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 57.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.95. 419,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,401,239. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.16. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

