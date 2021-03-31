Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,598 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. makes up approximately 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.54% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,391. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

