Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 1,339,233 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 337,338.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339,233 shares during the quarter. Natura &Co comprises 1.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.19% of Natura &Co worth $26,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 38.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 18.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Natura &Co stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. 7,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

