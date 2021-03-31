Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 2,081,752 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28,517.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081,752 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $54,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 647,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,294,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

