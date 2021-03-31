Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.07. 9,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $99.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,348. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

