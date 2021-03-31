Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Despegar.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DESP. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 67,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 761,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at $10,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 5,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,028. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $950.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

