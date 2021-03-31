Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 30,000 Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

SNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sony has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE SNE traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $106.49. 10,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

