Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 8,300 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $16.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.54. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.80 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

