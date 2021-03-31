Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,830. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

