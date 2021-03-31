Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 191.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,406 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

BABA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.74. 533,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,245,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

