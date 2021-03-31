Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,338 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,997,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $249,740,000 after acquiring an additional 597,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

GM traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $57.36. 541,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,737,137. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

