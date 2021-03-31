Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.29. 220,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,473,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.