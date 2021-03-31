Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,184,000 after buying an additional 876,917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CIB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. 1,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,340. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

