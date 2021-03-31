Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,584,364 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.25% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 5,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.