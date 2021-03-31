Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $268.71 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,705 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $268,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.61. 113,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $224.13 and a one year high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

